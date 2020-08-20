Engineers to consider professional registration scheme

The Victorian government is calling for engineers’ feedback to help implement Victoria’s Professional Engineers Registration Scheme.

Minister for Consumer Affairs Victoria Melissa Horne is encouraging engineers and those with an interest in the profession to have a say when consultation begins on August 26.

Engineers, and others involved in the engineering profession, are asked to provide their views on a proposed Code of Conduct that sets out a range of obligations for registered professional engineers to act fairly, honestly, and in the best interests of their clients.

“The new registration scheme for engineers will enable clients to engage and use engineering services with greater confidence and will increase accountability within the profession,” Minister Horne said.

“I invite all Victorians with an interest in the engineering profession to provide feedback on the proposed materials.”

Other aspects of the scheme to be considered include proposed regulations that set the schedule for phasing in registration to the five prescribed areas of engineering, guidance materials for the Act, including the definition of a professional engineering service, and options for setting fees for the registration and endorsement of professional engineers.

The materials have been developed in consultation with engineers and peak engineering organisations.

The Act will commence on July 1, 2021 and aims to ensure services are provided by professional engineers who have a minimum level of qualification, experience, and professional development.

A second round of public consultation will be held later this year and will focus more on the proposed registration fees.

Consultation on the suite of materials will be available from August 26 until October 7, 2020 at www.engage.vic.gov.au/engineers-registration.