Engineers Australia announces new partnership

Engineers Australia has announced a new partnership with Autodesk.

Autodesk, which has developed software across the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media and entertainment industries, recently became a national industry partner of Engineers Australia to work with member organisations and stakeholders.

Engineers Australia executive manager Jane Hanks said the partnership would be mutually beneficial for the Australia engineering community and Autodesk.

“Through collaboration with organisations such as Autodesk, who are actively taking a leadership position in providing innovative solutions both globally and in Australia, we can support the engineering community and key stakeholders in the design of tomorrow’s engineering roles,” she said.

The company has supported tertiary education by providing students, educators and institutions free access to 3D design software, learning tools, programs and competitions.

Autodesk head of industry sales development Rod Hunt said the company looked forward to educating future engineers.

“This (partnership) will not only help foster exciting innovations from the next generation of engineers, but also build resilience in the community during challenging times,” he said.

“As the industry evolves and faces challenges like skills shortage, it will be especially crucial for our organisations to work together to ensure that we properly equip our engineering workforce.”