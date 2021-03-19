More engineering students awarded naval shipbuilding scholarship

Forty engineering students from Australian universities have been awarded scholarships as part of the federal government’s plan to grow the pool of talent for naval shipbuilding.

The National Naval Shipbuilding Pipeline Scholarship program provides students from the Queensland University of Technology and the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology with funded university study.

The program, facilitated by the Naval Shipbuilding College, also gives the students the opportunity to gain relevant and meaningful work placements and mentoring.

Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said the federal government had a coordinated plan to ensure that Australian workers could capitalise on the generation of jobs to be delivered through Australia’s Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise.

“Recipients of the scholarship pilot program will be supported to study various engineering disciplines that will be in high demand as our naval shipbuilding program ramps up,” Price said.

“The National Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise is a hugely ambitious, nation-building project which will support 15,000 jobs across Australia.

“We must equip our future workforce with the skills required for a long and successful career in the shipbuilding industry while they’re still studying.”

This year’s recipients join 32 students who are already part of the scholarship program.

These students are specialising in disciplines critical to the future of the shipbuilding industry, including computer and software systems, mechatronics, and mechanical, electrical and electronic engineering.

In addition to financial support, the scholarship provides hands-on experience through an industry work placement component.

“Scholarship recipients have a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Australia’s defence industry and learn practical skills from engineers who are currently working on shipbuilding projects,” Price said.

“We have already seen fantastic support from industry, with 12 companies across the country working with the Naval Shipbuilding College to support work placements for 32 previous recipients over the 2020 summer break.”

Students interested in learning more about employment pathways in the naval shipbuilding sector can receive tailored advice from the Naval Shipbuilding College at www.navalshipbuildingcollege.com.au.