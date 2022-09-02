Energy Renaissance set to launch Australia’s first lithium-ion giga-factory

Australia’s first lithium-ion battery giga-factory is a step closer to commencing operations with the successful completion of a pilot program backed by the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC).

Formed in 2015, ER’s lithium-ion batteries have been designed for high temperature and humidity environments. Leveraging local suppliers and supply chains, ER aims to offer products that are as close to 100 per cent Australian content as possible, with the company currently at 92 per cent.

The Energy Renaissance (ER) pilot program developed and tested manufacturing processes, systems, and plant design ahead of commissioning its full-scale manufacturing facility in Tomago, NSW. Completion of the pilot program is a crucial step in ER’s scale-up program before it moves into its custom-designed, 4,500-square-metre ‘Renaissance One’ manufacturing facility.

The facility will house over 700 employees and initially produce up to 300-megawatt hours of energy storage annually, scaling to 5.3-gigawatt hours of energy storage per year via its ground-breaking battery system. When in operation, the facility is expected to contribute $97.5 million to the Australian economy.

ER development director and founder Brian Craighead said, “With the support of organisations such as AMGC and our partners, we have been able to develop a world-leading lithium-ion battery for domestic and export use and soon, we hope to expand the impact of this program to add value to Australia’s abundant raw materials by embarking on cell manufacture.”

Dr Jens Goennemann, managing director of AMGC said that ER is proof that Australia can be a world leader in the renewable energy industry.

“Energy Renaissance’s approach typifies how we should be seeking to move away from our reliance on raw commodities and tap into our abundant human, commodities and manufacturing prowess to transform it into complex goods for local and export markets.”

The collaborative project, worth $1.47 million, was supported through a $525,072 co-investment administered by AMGC and matched by Energy Renaissance, with project partners contributing a further $427,681. Project participants include the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), ATB Morton and MACCOR.

Completion of the pilot-facility program follows on from an earlier AMGC co-invested project where ER and CSIRO first developed a proprietary battery system, superRack™ and superPack™, which is a unique plug-and-play prismatic cell system.

