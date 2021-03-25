Australian lithium-ion battery manufacturer Energy Renaissance will develop a defence-grade cybersecure Battery Management System (BMS), to be manufactured in Tomago, NSW.

The $1.46 million BMS project is a joint venture by Energy Renaissance with the national science agency, CSIRO and the Innovative Manufacturing CRC (IMCRC).

Energy Renaissance’s 4,500 sqm purpose-built facility in Tomago, NSW will manufacture Australian made batteries that are optimised to perform in hot climates.

Technology and development director of Energy Renaissance, Brian Craighead said the collaboration will promote an Australian Battery Management System instead of relying on an overseas technology platform.

“Software designed and developed in Australia has a strong global reputation and we’ve built a history and track record as an industry,” he said.

“Through this project, we will demonstrate the advantage that Australian intellectual property can bring to a highly competitive energy storage market where a superior Battery Management System is critical for the operating efficiency of a battery.”

The batteries will power stationary (grid and microgrid, renewables, community storage, mining electrification, Defence SilentWatch applications) and transport (buses, light commercial and industrial vehicles) applications.

Dr Adam Best, Principal Research Scientist at CSIRO, Dr Adam Best, said the partnership with Energy Renaissance validates CSIRO’s capabilities to collaborate, train and transfer skills for the advanced manufacturing of batteries.

“CSIRO is delighted to be working with Energy Renaissance to develop a Battery Management System that is the ‘nerve centre’ of a battery, and will make batteries safer, more affordable and optimised to operate in high temperature environments,” he said.

The BMS will monitor and report on the battery’s usage, lifespan and faults through a mobile network to Energy Renaissance and their customers.

Communicating through an inverter, the system will enable secure real time data, analytics and remote management to drive down the risk of battery failure and operating costs for grid-scale energy storage users.

Managing Director at IMCRC CEO and managing director David Chuter sees the research collaboration between Energy Renaissance and CSIRO as a catalyst for further establishing an Australian battery manufacturing sector.

“The growing interest in renewable energy and thus demand for lithium-ion batteries provides a great opportunity for Australia. Through accessing local knowledge and expertise, this project will demonstrate how we can utilise Industry 4.0 technologies and principles to establish a viable Australian battery manufacturing sector for the benefit of all Australians, and as a national manufacturing priority.

“The commitment from all involved in this project will help position and strengthen the value and influence of Australia’s role as a strategic partner in the global lithium-ion battery value chain.”