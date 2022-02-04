Energy Renaissance appoints Dr Howard Lovatt as CTO

Energy Renaissance, an Australian lithium battery technology manufacturer, has appointed Dr Howard Lovatt as chief technology officer. Lovatt is joining Energy Renaissance following three decades of working at the CSIRO.

Lovatt led the CSIRO Machines Team and conducted research in solar car racing, hybrid cars, electric vehicles, magnetic mineral separators, domestic appliance motors, battery and super-capacitor management systems prior to joining the team at Energy Renaissance.

“After more than two years working in collaboration with Howard, Energy Renaissance is delighted to now welcome him on board as our chief technology officer,” Energy Renaissance managing director Mark Chilcote said. “His track record in solving complex problems and commercialising new products and solutions for manufacturing and clean energy will fast track our ability to bring new lithium battery technologies to the market.

“Howard’s background in clean energy will allow us to identify emerging battery cell chemistries and new technologies that will help Energy Renaissance achieve our ambitions to be a global player in the lithium battery technology industry faster. Together with the team, he will be instrumental in collaborating with us to identify incorporate and develop new partnerships in the industry.”

In this role, he will be responsible for driving the company’s technology roadmap, spearheading research and development initiatives and building innovation into Energy Renaissance’s lithium battery technologies.

This includes creating a network of research partners to drive Energy Renaissance’s capacity to accelerate the development of new and emerging energy storage technologies. Lovatt will work in partnership with customers to deliver customised advanced battery technology applications for electric vehicles, energy storage systems and clean energy solutions.

Lovatt will play a pivotal role in guiding the development of its advanced battery manufacturing facility (Renaissance One), that is scheduled to be completed in May 2021, and an Australian advanced manufacturing prismatic cell manufacturing facility (Renaissance Two) in Tomago in NSW that is being planned.