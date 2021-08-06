Energy Innovation Fund applications open for renewable technologies

The Victorian government has invested $108 million through the Energy Innovation Fund towards new and emerging renewable technologies such as renewable hydrogen, biogas and energy storage.

The state government is inviting applications from emerging renewable technologies to accelerate Victoria’s journey to net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Victoria is already a powerhouse of renewable energy. This funding will support our emerging renewable technology sector, creating jobs and opportunities for Victorians,” minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio said.

“We’ve created more jobs in renewables than any other state. To continue this jobs boom, we need to continue investing in innovation and pushing the frontiers of this technology.

“We’d like to hear from international leaders, global businesses and Victorian players to hear what they can do to bring innovation and new technologies to our shores.”

The Energy Innovation Fund grants range from $2 million to $20 million and span renewable hydrogen, energy storage and renewable biogas, to further grow Victoria’s renewable technology industry.

It supports projects to reach commercialisation through feasibility and pre-investment studies, front-end-engineering-design, large scale pilots and demonstrations.

This funding supports innovative, high-impact energy technology developments that are aligned with Victoria’s New Energy Technologies Sector Strategy.

The Energy Innovation Fund is also designed to create new job opportunities, drive down long-term consumer costs, help achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and promote diversity and resilience in the state’s energy sector.

With abundant renewable resources, sophisticated supply chain capabilities and strong economic credentials, Victoria’s energy sector is ready for the next phase of decarbonisation and all the jobs set to come with it.

For more information on the Energy Innovation Fund and how to apply for Round Two, visit: http://www.energy.vic.gov.au/energy-innovation-fund.