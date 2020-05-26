Endeavour Awards finalists 2020: Technology Application Award

The finalists for Australia’s most prestigious manufacturing awards have been announced.

The Endeavour Awards 2020, now in its 17th year, sees a high calibre of entrants representing Australia in an international capacity with innovative ideas, new technologies and the best in supply chain strategies.

In both good and challenging times, Australian manufacturing has always something to offer in terms of excellence and innovation. Despite the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, this year’s finalists showcase what Australia has to offer the world in manufacturing.

The Technology Application Award recognises new applications of technology and how it provides a benefit to the industry the broader community.

Companies are assessed on the extent and quality of a company’s use of smart factories implementing Industrial IoT applications to assist in the areas of operations and manufacturing.

Presented by Beckhoff Automation

“In no small part, Beckhoff owes its sustained business development to its dedicated focus on new technology. As such, we strongly believe in innovation and this is why we sponsor the award for the Most Innovative Technology Application. It is also important to encourage, recognise and celebrate local talent.”

The finalists for the 2020 Technology Application Award are:

Automated Turnkey System – Mexx Engineering Pty Ltd,

Titomic Kinetic Fusion (TKF) – Titomic,

FRAGTrack – Orica Mining Services,

MyCelx – OLEOLOGY,

Carbon Fibre Robotic Preforming Cell – Special Patterns.

