Endeavour Awards finalists 2020: Safety Solution of the Year

The finalists for Australia’s most prestigious manufacturing awards have been announced.

The Endeavour Awards 2020, now in its 17th year, sees a high calibre of entrants representing Australia in an international capacity with innovative ideas, new technologies and the best in supply chain strategies.

In both good and challenging times, Australian manufacturing has always something to offer in terms of excellence and innovation. Despite the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, this year’s finalists showcase what Australia has to offer the world in manufacturing.

Finalists for the Safety Solution of the Year Award were judged on how their development, technology or initiative ensures that safety is paramount.

The finalists for the 2020 Safety Solution of the Year Award are:

HV2 Barrier – Saferoads

PSENscan – Pilz Australia & New Zealand

Sentinel Vision AI System -PRM Engineering Services

VOH450 – Liquip

