The finalists for Australia’s most prestigious manufacturing awards have been announced.

The Endeavour Awards 2020, now in its 17th year, sees a high calibre of entrants representing Australia in an international capacity with innovative ideas, new technologies and the best in supply chain strategies.

In both good and challenging times, Australian manufacturing has always something to offer in terms of excellence and innovation. Despite the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, this year’s finalists showcase what Australia has to offer the world in manufacturing.

All nominations for the 2020 Endeavour Awards are automatically entered into the Manufacturer of the Year Award.

Presented by Bestech

From the numerous entries received across all categories of the 2020 Endeavour Awards, one trailblazer stands out for outstanding innovation in the areas of technology, management and product development. All finalists for the 2020 Endeavour Awards are eligible for Manufacturer of the Year.

Bestech delivers a wide range of products for university and research laboratories as well as various applications in manufacturing, military, mining, steel, rail, construction, automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, food and water industries.

Here are all the finalists for the 2020 Endeavour Awards:

Mexx Engineering Pty Ltd Titomic Orica Mining Services OLEOLOGY Special Patterns

Centre for Infrastructure Engineering – Western Sydney University

Mexx Engineering Pty Ltd

Tyre Stewardship Australia & Flexiroc Australia

CSIRO

Successful Endeavours

Lithium Australia NL

Black Sky Aerospace

NISKA Retail Robotics

Helitak Fire Fighting Equipment

REDARC

Saferoads

Pilz Australia & New Zealand

PRM Engineering Services

Liquip

APR.Intern – Australian Postgraduate Research Intern

Asaleo Care

Supashock

APS Industrial

ANCA

DECO Australia

Jehbco Silicones

Noja Power

Flexicon

Accumulatos

For more information about the Endeavour Awards visit the website.