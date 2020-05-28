The finalists for Australia’s most prestigious manufacturing awards have been announced.
The Endeavour Awards 2020, now in its 17th year, sees a high calibre of entrants representing Australia in an international capacity with innovative ideas, new technologies and the best in supply chain strategies.
In both good and challenging times, Australian manufacturing has always something to offer in terms of excellence and innovation. Despite the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, this year’s finalists showcase what Australia has to offer the world in manufacturing.
All nominations for the 2020 Endeavour Awards are automatically entered into the Manufacturer of the Year Award.
From the numerous entries received across all categories of the 2020 Endeavour Awards, one trailblazer stands out for outstanding innovation in the areas of technology, management and product development. All finalists for the 2020 Endeavour Awards are eligible for Manufacturer of the Year.
Here are all the finalists for the 2020 Endeavour Awards:
Mexx Engineering Pty Ltd
Titomic
Orica Mining Services
OLEOLOGY
Special Patterns
Centre for Infrastructure Engineering – Western Sydney University
Mexx Engineering Pty Ltd
Tyre Stewardship Australia & Flexiroc Australia
CSIRO
Successful Endeavours
Lithium Australia NL
Black Sky Aerospace
NISKA Retail Robotics
Helitak Fire Fighting Equipment
REDARC
Saferoads
Pilz Australia & New Zealand
PRM Engineering Services
Liquip
APR.Intern – Australian Postgraduate Research Intern
Asaleo Care
Supashock
APS Industrial
ANCA
DECO Australia
Jehbco Silicones
Noja Power
Flexicon
Accumulatos
For more information about the Endeavour Awards visit the website.