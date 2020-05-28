The finalists for Australia’s most prestigious manufacturing awards have been announced.

The Endeavour Awards 2020, now in its 17th year, sees a high calibre of entrants representing Australia in an international capacity with innovative ideas, new technologies and the best in supply chain strategies.

In both good and challenging times, Australian manufacturing has always something to offer in terms of excellence and innovation. Despite the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, this year’s finalists showcase what Australia has to offer the world in manufacturing.

This category evaluates nominees’ products and their points of difference to other available products designed for industrial applications.

Presented by SEW Eurodrive

Sponsoring the Endeavour Awards provides SEW Eurodrive with an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to recognising and supporting excellence and innovation throughout the manufacturing industry.

SEW Eurodrive recognises the importance of innovation, as our successes have been underpinned by innovative manufacturing, assembly and product solution set.

The awards are an excellent occasion for participants involved in Australian manufacturing sector not only to get a deeper insight into the industry but also celebrate its successes with a broad manufacturing audience. It drives the local manufacturing companies to succeed and be recognised for their dedication.

The finalists for the 2020 Most Innovative Manufacturing Company Award are:

GCX Linear – ANCA

DecoFloor – DECO Australia

Black Fire-retardant Silicone Seals – Jehbco Silicones

Automated Concrete Test Laboratory – Mexx Engineering Pty Ltd

FRAGTrack – Orica Mining Services

