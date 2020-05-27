The finalists for Australia’s most prestigious manufacturing awards have been announced.

The Endeavour Awards 2020, now in its 17th year, sees a high calibre of entrants representing Australia in an international capacity with innovative ideas, new technologies and the best in supply chain strategies.

In both good and challenging times, Australian manufacturing has always something to offer in terms of excellence and innovation. Despite the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, this year’s finalists showcase what Australia has to offer the world in manufacturing.

Finalists were evaluated on the strength of their manufacturing skills development programs.

Presented by Innovation and Business Skills Australia (IBSA)

IBSA Manufacturing is the Skills Service Organisation for the manufacturing industry. Our role is to identify emerging trends in industry and future workforce needs to equip people and businesses with the technical, digital and interpersonal skills to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution. As Australia transitions to advanced manufacturing, IBSA is proud to have a role in shaping its future and to sponsor the 2020 Endeavour Awards which promote and recognise industry talent, innovation and best practice.

We have first-hand experience of the rich diversity and innovation within Australian manufacturing, and we are thrilled to again sponsor the Excellence in Manufacturing Skills Development category – recognising a company or educational institution that is leading the way in training and education.

The finalists for the 2020 Excellence in Manufacturing Skills Development Award are:

CMSE, Certified Machinery Safety Expert – Pilz Australia & New Zealand

APR.Intern – Australian Postgraduate Research Intern

Deepening Operational Skills at Asaleo Care Springvale – Asaleo Care

Manufacturing Skills Development Program – Supashock

