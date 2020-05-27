The finalists for Australia’s most prestigious manufacturing awards have been announced.

The Endeavour Awards 2020, now in its 17th year, sees a high calibre of entrants representing Australia in an international capacity with innovative ideas, new technologies and the best in supply chain strategies.

In both good and challenging times, Australian manufacturing has always something to offer in terms of excellence and innovation. Despite the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, this year’s finalists showcase what Australia has to offer the world in manufacturing.

Finalists were judged on the growth of the business in areas relating to financial, people and market growth.

Presented by BDO

BDO Australia offers a leading range of accountancy, tax and advisory services to clients Australia-wide and is connected by our global network. BDO’s manufacturing group helps industry players adapt. With deep sector experience, we take a holistic approach to help manufacturers improve their day-to-day business performance, manage their risks and enable their people to deliver on Industry 4.0.

Our specialists provide practical and strategic guidance by helping you identify and leverage key competencies in your existing manufacturing business. Our clients range from entrepreneurial and privately owned businesses to publicly listed companies, both in Australia and internationally.

The finalists for the 2020 Excellence in Growth Award are:

Noja Power

Supashock

Successful Endeavours

Flexicon

For more information about the Endeavour Awards visit the website.