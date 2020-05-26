The finalists for Australia’s most prestigious manufacturing awards have been announced.

The Endeavour Awards 2020, now in its 17th year, sees a high calibre of entrants representing Australia in an international capacity with innovative ideas, new technologies and the best in supply chain strategies.

In both good and challenging times, Australian manufacturing has always something to offer in terms of excellence and innovation. Despite the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, this year’s finalists showcase what Australia has to offer the world in manufacturing.

The Environmental Solution of the Year Award recognises companies based on how their development, technology or initiative has made a positive impact to environmental sustainability in manufacturing.

The finalists for the 2020 Environmental Solution of the Year Award are:

Centre for Infrastructure Engineering – Western Sydney University

Automated Concrete Test Laboratory – Mexx Engineering Pty Ltd

Protectiflex – Tyre Stewardship Australia & Flexiroc Australia

SENSEI – CSIRO

Waterlink SmartMESH and NB-IoT Technology – Successful Endeavours

LieNA – Lithium Australia NL

For more information about the Endeavour Awards visit the website.