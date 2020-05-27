The finalists for Australia’s most prestigious manufacturing awards have been announced.

The Endeavour Awards 2020, now in its 17th year, sees a high calibre of entrants representing Australia in an international capacity with innovative ideas, new technologies and the best in supply chain strategies.

In both good and challenging times, Australian manufacturing has always something to offer in terms of excellence and innovation. Despite the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, this year’s finalists showcase what Australia has to offer the world in manufacturing.

Finalists for the Australian Industrial Product of the Year Award were judged on their Australian made and/or designed products and their points of difference to other available products designed for industrial applications.

Presented by VEGA

“VEGA Australia are a supplier of OEM and play an important part in the demand and supply. We importantly work with industry to develop products that are key to operations. We also improve regional communications systems and are proud to be supporting the Endeavour awards 2020 as it’s a key awards program that helps share the success stories allows VEGA to learn more about key personalities and enterprises that make the industry great.”

The finalists for the 2020 Australian Industrial Product of the Year Award are:

Carbon Fibre Robotic Performing Cell – Special Patterns

DB Ultimate Distribution Board – APS Industrial

Automated Turnkey System – Mexx Engineering Pty Ltd

