Endeavour Awards 2022 finalists announced

The finalists for Australia’s prestigious manufacturing awards for 2022 have been announced.
The Endeavour Awards 2022 saw a high calibre of entrants representing Australia with innovative ideas, new technologies and the best in supply chain strategies.
This year’s finalists showcase what Australia has to offer the world in manufacturing.
Recognised as the premier Awards program within the manufacturing industry, the evening is a chance for all involved in manufacturing across Australia to celebrate the many successes within the industry, to help share these successes with a broader audience, to network, and to learn more about the many remarkable personalities and enterprises that make the industry great.
2022 Endeavour Award finalists
Technology Application Award – proudly sponsored by Beckhoff
Recognising a technology designed to enhance manufacturing processes. This category is for technology providers who sell their products to Australian manufacturing businesses.
- SPARTAN Scramjet Engine – Hypersonix Launch Systems
- Smart Stop, Smart Cut – CNC Design Solutions
- AiMC-1000 Laser Mould Cleaning – Automation Innovation
Environmental Solution of the Year
Recognising a process or technology that enhances environmental sustainability.
- Coleman Rail Emission Reduction – Coleman Rail
- Curvecrete panels – Curvecrete
- HeatOx + H2 combustion – Air Liquide Australia
Outstanding Start-Up Award
Recognising a new product or technology that has been produced by an Australian manufacturing start-up.
- SPARTAN Scramjet Engine – Hypersonix Launch Systems
- NeedleCalm – NeedleCalm
- LINDO: Chamber – Gangi Germicidal Systems
Global Supply Chain Integration of the Year – proudly sponsored by ICN
Recognising a product or technology that has recently entered international markets successfully.
- Adiona AI Operations Cloud – Adiona
- RoboHelix – Robo Helix
- Tow-Pro Liberty – REDARC Electronics
Safety Solution of the Year
Recognising a process or technology that enhances safety.
- Hazavoid – Inventis Technology
- Pilz SIL 2 Life Safety System – PILZ Australia
- The Moble Autonomous Cobot – Boeing Aerostructures Australia
Excellence in Manufacturing Skills Development – proudly sponsored by IBSA Manufacturing
Recognising a program designed to develop the vocational skills of manufacturing employees. This could be a company offering an internal program, an educational institution offering a program to wider industry, or a collaboration between a company and an education institution.
- World Class Manufacturing – Vative
- Mixed Reality Training – HYDAC
- Manufacturing Development – REDARC Electronics
Australian Industrial Product of the Year – proudly sponsored by VEGA
Recognising an Australian electrical, chemical or mechanical product that aids in the manufacturing process. This category is for companies that sell their products to manufacturers.
- BitMove – Coolon
- Multifunctional Robot in a Box – Special Patterns
- Plumb Guard Bluetooth – Successful Endeavours
Most Innovative Manufacturing Company Award – proudly sponsored by SEW-Eurodrive
Recognising a company working to disrupt the Australian manufacturing industry.
- RoboHelix – Robo Helix
- Black Sky Aerospace – Black Sky Aerospace
- Smart Cut X/Y Table – CNC Design Solutions
Excellence in Growth – proudly sponsored by BDO
Recognising growth within a manufacturing company, through either consistent financial, people or market growth – important for achieving sustainable consistent growth over the long term. This category will recognise businesses in small to medium size (up to $10m in annual turnover) and medium to large size (more than $10m in annual turnover).
- Everhard Industries – Everhard Industries
- REDARC Electronics – REDARC Electronics
- Gilmour Space Technologies – Gilmour Space Technologies
- DECO Australia – DECO Australia
Best Industrial IoT Application – proudly sponsored by Weld Australia
Recognising an application used in smart factories, to improve the manufacturing process.
- IoT Safety/Operations Solution – Roobuck
- Plumb Guard MkIV Bluetooth – Successful Endeavours
- BitMove – Coolon
Manufacturer of the Year – proudly sponsored by Bestech Australia
The best Australian manufacturer – chosen from the winners of the other Awards categories.