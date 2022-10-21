Endeavour Awards 2022 finalists announced

The finalists for Australia’s prestigious manufacturing awards for 2022 have been announced.

The Endeavour Awards 2022 saw a high calibre of entrants representing Australia with innovative ideas, new technologies and the best in supply chain strategies.

This year’s finalists showcase what Australia has to offer the world in manufacturing.

Recognised as the premier Awards program within the manufacturing industry, the evening is a chance for all involved in manufacturing across Australia to celebrate the many successes within the industry, to help share these successes with a broader audience, to network, and to learn more about the many remarkable personalities and enterprises that make the industry great.

To celebrate the success of all the finalists and to find out first-hand who has won each category, tickets to the awards evening can be purchased here.

2022 Endeavour Award finalists

Technology Application Award – proudly sponsored by Beckhoff

Recognising a technology designed to enhance manufacturing processes. This category is for technology providers who sell their products to Australian manufacturing businesses.

SPARTAN Scramjet Engine – Hypersonix Launch Systems

Smart Stop, Smart Cut – CNC Design Solutions

AiMC-1000 Laser Mould Cleaning – Automation Innovation

Environmental Solution of the Year

Recognising a process or technology that enhances environmental sustainability.

Coleman Rail Emission Reduction – Coleman Rail

Curvecrete panels – Curvecrete

HeatOx + H2 combustion – Air Liquide Australia

Outstanding Start-Up Award

Recognising a new product or technology that has been produced by an Australian manufacturing start-up.

SPARTAN Scramjet Engine – Hypersonix Launch Systems

NeedleCalm – NeedleCalm

LINDO: Chamber – Gangi Germicidal Systems

Global Supply Chain Integration of the Year – proudly sponsored by ICN

Recognising a product or technology that has recently entered international markets successfully.

Adiona AI Operations Cloud – Adiona

RoboHelix – Robo Helix

Tow-Pro Liberty – REDARC Electronics

Safety Solution of the Year

Recognising a process or technology that enhances safety.

Hazavoid – Inventis Technology

Pilz SIL 2 Life Safety System – PILZ Australia

The Moble Autonomous Cobot – Boeing Aerostructures Australia

Excellence in Manufacturing Skills Development – proudly sponsored by IBSA Manufacturing

Recognising a program designed to develop the vocational skills of manufacturing employees. This could be a company offering an internal program, an educational institution offering a program to wider industry, or a collaboration between a company and an education institution.

World Class Manufacturing – Vative

Mixed Reality Training – HYDAC

Manufacturing Development – REDARC Electronics

Australian Industrial Product of the Year – proudly sponsored by VEGA

Recognising an Australian electrical, chemical or mechanical product that aids in the manufacturing process. This category is for companies that sell their products to manufacturers.

BitMove – Coolon

Multifunctional Robot in a Box – Special Patterns

Plumb Guard Bluetooth – Successful Endeavours

Most Innovative Manufacturing Company Award – proudly sponsored by SEW-Eurodrive

Recognising a company working to disrupt the Australian manufacturing industry.

RoboHelix – Robo Helix

Black Sky Aerospace – Black Sky Aerospace

Smart Cut X/Y Table – CNC Design Solutions

Excellence in Growth – proudly sponsored by BDO

Recognising growth within a manufacturing company, through either consistent financial, people or market growth – important for achieving sustainable consistent growth over the long term. This category will recognise businesses in small to medium size (up to $10m in annual turnover) and medium to large size (more than $10m in annual turnover).

Everhard Industries – Everhard Industries

REDARC Electronics – REDARC Electronics

Gilmour Space Technologies – Gilmour Space Technologies

DECO Australia – DECO Australia

Please note: this category is evaluated by BDO. Financial information is strictly confidential.

Best Industrial IoT Application – proudly sponsored by Weld Australia

Recognising an application used in smart factories, to improve the manufacturing process.

IoT Safety/Operations Solution – Roobuck

Plumb Guard MkIV Bluetooth – Successful Endeavours

BitMove – Coolon

Manufacturer of the Year – proudly sponsored by Bestech Australia

The best Australian manufacturer – chosen from the winners of the other Awards categories.