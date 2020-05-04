Endeavour Awards 2020: Last call for nominations

Manufacturers’ Monthly is calling out to all manufacturers who have not submitted their nominations for this year’s Endeavour Awards to do so now. The closing date is this coming Friday, the 8th of May.

The Endeavour Awards celebrates the best of the manufacturing industry and has a history of acknowledging some of the most innovative and significant manufacturers over the past 17 years.

Last year’s winners include Thales Australia who won the overall Manufacturer of the Year award, sponsored by Bestech. Other winners included iOrthotics, which specialises in the design and manufacture of custom-made orthotic devices, Ai Group and Swinburne University for their apprentice program, and REDARC Electronics, which took the Australian Industrial Product of the year award.

In the 2020 awards, categories include Technology Application, Environmental Solution, Outstanding Start-Up – sponsored by Weld Australia, Global Supply Chain Integration – sponsored by the Industry Capability Network (ICN), Safety Solution, Excellence in Manufacturing Skills Development, Australian Industrial Product of the Year, Most Innovative Manufacturing Company, Best Industrial IoT Application. Manufacturer of the Year will be selected from the winners of the other Awards.

This year’s awards will be announced online and will be featured in the July edition of Manufacturers’ Monthly.

For your last chance to nominate, and view the requirements of each category, click here: http://endeavourawards.com.au/nomination-form/.

Nominations are currently open.