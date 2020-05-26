The finalists for Australia’s most prestigious manufacturing awards have been announced.

The Endeavour Awards 2020, now in its 17th year, sees a high calibre of entrants representing Australia in an international capacity with innovative ideas, new technologies and the best in supply chain strategies.

In both good and challenging times, Australian manufacturing has always something to offer in terms of excellence and innovation. Despite the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, this year’s finalists showcase what Australia has to offer the world in manufacturing.

This category recognises companies based on what they bring to the manufacturing sector.

Presented by Weld Australia

“Weld Australia is proud to once again support the Endeavour Awards in 2020. Manufacturing plays a vital role to Australia’s economy, and the manufacturing industry employs a wide range of highly skilled people. By recognising the success of leaders in the industry and providing an opportunity to showcase their achievements the Endeavour Awards is a beacon of positivity and future-thinking, critical to inspire and promote the next generation of manufacturers in Australia. We are delighted to sponsor the Outstanding Start-Up Award, and congratulate the exciting new organisations making up this year’s finalists.”

The finalists for the 2020 Outstanding Start-up Award are: Black Sky Aerospace NISKA Retail Robotics

