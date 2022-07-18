EMVision confirms first two trial sites to improve stroke care

EMVision Medical Devices, a medical imaging company, has progressed in-principle agreements with the first two sites for its upcoming clinical trials – detailing how the studies will be conducted.

Along with the Royal Melbourne in Victoria and Liverpool Hospital in New South Wales, additional trial sites will be announced progressively. EMVision has appointed Avania Clinical to support the upcoming multi-centre study.

“We are pleased with the progress being made and look forward to collaborating with our study sites as we move into the clinical trials,” EMVision CEO Dr Ron Weinberger said.

“This is a key milestone in the development of our novel portable brain scanner as we seek to fulfil our mission of improving stroke patient outcomes.”

The Royal Melbourne Hospital is a comprehensive stroke care centre with a world-renowned tertiary academic unit that provides leading care for patients across Victoria. Liverpool Hospital is one of the largest stroke referral centres in NSW, including an active endovascular clot retrieval service.

Both sites have a special interest in providing excellence in the diagnosis and management of acute stroke patients. The sites will be activated progressively, commencing with Liverpool Hospital.

Avania is a global, full-service contract research organisation that manages clinical studies for medical devices, IVDs, biologics, and device-drug combination products internationally. Avania supports products from the first-in-human phase through to the post-market phase.

EMVision is targeting study commencement this quarter. Multi-centre ethics has been submitted to the Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) and devices are in an advanced stage of commissioning. The company will provide further information on the clinical trial plan shortly.

Next steps include executing clinical site contracts and completing device commissioning, as well as ethics and governance approval to commence patient enrolment.