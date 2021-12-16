Emerging technology set to be trialled on SA AgTech farms

Establishing test beds to allow for the practical testing of technology for use in the agricultural sector is the latest building block in the SA government’s $7.6 million AgTech program.

AgTech test beds will be set up on state government-owned farms to conduct rigorous, replicable testing of new technologies as part of the development process.

Expressions of interest are now open to provide technology providers and the agriculture sector the opportunity to trial new products in a working farm setting, SA minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, David Basham said.

“These AgTech test beds are the latest addition to the government AgTech demonstration farms at Loxton, Struan, Turretfield, Minnipa and Nuriootpa, and will support proof-of-concept assessment and validation of innovative AgTech solutions with commercial potential for South Australian primary production systems,” Basham said.

“Commonly test beds are used in the development of technology, varying in nature from hands-on prototype development to intellectual property refinement in such fields as computer software development.”

The Department of Primary Industries and Regions will provide technical and research staff’s expertise, access to farm fields, paddocks, crops and co-working spaces for approved trials.

“Many farmers want to adopt new and emerging technology, but the investment is a huge risk without being tested in South Australian conditions. Likewise, AgTech providers want to test their new technology in South Australian conditions and show farmers how easily adoptable it is. The AgTech test beds are designed to take that risk away from farmers and developers and are the next logical step at our demonstration farms,” Basham said.

Through the program, the SA government is aiming to remove the risks involved with importing expensive technology from overseas by collaborating with local farmers and businesses to trial new technology.

“We are keen to see ideas come to light, be supported in development, get to market and be put into practical use by our farmers growing more food and increasing their own profitability,” Basham said.

“This type of AgTech includes sensors, farm management software, imagery and smart farm equipment, but it all needs to be nurtured and supported as the project goes from idea to delivery. These test beds are another vital step in that chain.”

For more information about the EOI test bed process for AgTech developers, click here.