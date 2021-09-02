Electronex rescheduled to April 2022 in Sydney

Following the ongoing situation with Covid-19 in NSW and other states, a decision has been made to reschedule Electronex – Electronics Design & Assembly Expo at Rosehill Gardens to the 5 – 6 April 2022.

“We were hopeful that we would be able to stage the show in November but it has become apparent that until the vaccination rates reach a high level and states and business can open up again we had no choice but to move the event to 2022,” Noel Gray, managing director of show organiser AEE said.

“Whilst there may be a relaxing of restrictions and travel by November, for the safety and wellbeing of our exhibitors, visitors and staff we consider it was better to take a cautious approach and move the Expo and SMCBA conference to next year.

“The majority of other Expos in NSW have also had to reschedule to 2022 and it has been a challenging time for the exhibition and event Industry,” he said.

Last held in Sydney in 2018 the Expo was almost sold out and exhibitors have been very supportive of the move to April next year.

Electronex is Australia’s major dedicated hi- tech event that showcases new technologies, components, contract manufacturing services, manufacturing equipment and supplies and solutions for the electronics and manufacturing industries.

Alternating between Melbourne and Sydney, over 1000 senior decision makers attend including design engineers, electronic and general engineers, technical engineers and management that are involved in design, service or utilise electronics in manufacturing.

Visitors can register for free to attend the Expo in April 2022 at www.electronex.com.au