Electronex to reconnect the electronics industry

Following severe disruptions to exhibitions due to Covid-19 with many events cancelled or postponed, Electronex charges back to life on 5-6 April at Rosehill Gardens in Sydney.

Electronex -The Electronics Design and Assembly Expo and Conference will feature over 90 companies and exhibitors are looking forward to meeting with industry decision makers and electronics enthusiasts. Show organiser Noel Gray said “With restrictions lifted, borders again open and business returning to normal Australia there is pent up demand from visitors to return to face to face discussions with companies to explore the latest products and technology and discuss their manufacturing requirements. The increased focus on hi-tech manufacturing in Australia is expected to boost attendance and Electronex brings together Australia’s leading suppliers to showcase the latest technology and solutions.”

In addition to featuring a wide of range of electronic components, surface mount and inspection equipment, test and measurement products and other ancillary products and services, companies can also discuss their specific requirements with contract manufacturers that can design and produce turnkey solutions for specific applications. Electronex is a must see event for designers, engineers, managers, and other decision makers who are involved in designing or manufacturing products that utilise electronics. A large number of companies will also be launching and demonstrating new products and technology at the event. As series of free seminars with overviews of some of the latest technology and insights into future developments will be also held on the show floor and the sessions and times are available on the show website.

Visitors to the Expo can register for free at www.electronex.com.au and their badge will be emailed to them to avoid crowding and queuing at the entrance. Hours are 10am – 6pm on Tuesday 5 April and 10am – 4pm on Wednesday 6 April. Free parking is also provided at Rosehill Gardens with entry off James Ruse Drive.

SMCBA Conference

Since 1988 the Surface Mount & Circuit Board Association (SMCBA) has conducted Australia’s only conference dedicated to electronics design and manufacture. The 2022 conference is again being held in conjunction with Electronex and Workshops and presentations will be held concurrently with the Expo. Topics and presenters include:

Susy Webb – Snr PCB Designer at Design Science PCB, USA is conducting two half day workshops including:

Designing the Signal Return Path

When designing a PC Board, the signal routing and its return are critical to the circuit working properly. Great care is usually given to routing the signals, but often the return portion is the last thing considered, or sometimes it is forgotten altogether. This presentation will talk about the importance of designing that return path, with a discussion of the physics involved, where the energy flows, the interference caused when it is not controlled, and the planes and stackup needed.

HDI Routing Solutions

With the pitch of the parts getting tighter and the pin count of BGAs going up, there is a need to get as much routing, on as few layers as possible, into very dense areas of the board. HDI will help to accomplish this, but the technology requires some setup and thought as to what is needed and how to accomplish it from a design perspective. The presentation will go into the different possible stackup types and discuss ways to get signals and powers from layer to layer in the board. Then we will move on into possible patterns and grids such as via in pad, offset or swing vias to maximise fanout and routing opportunities, all the while keeping routing return, power distribution, and layer paired routing in mind. Lastly, we will talk about the benefits to other parts on the board that HDI can provide, and some information about the unique manufacturing needs of these types of boards.

Keith Sweatman – Senior Technical Advisor at Nihon Superior Ltd, Japan will present “Low Temperature Soldering – A new challenge in electronics assembly”. Just as the electronics industry is getting comfortably settled into the use of the current generation of lead-free solders, new issues are forcing consideration of a change to lead-free solders that can be used at process temperatures even lower than those that were used with tin-lead solder. This move is being driven by several factors and presents potential benefits, but with these advantages come complications. This presentation will review the emerging low temperature soldering technology and identify the challenges to be addressed.

Bob Willis – bobwillis.co.uk currently operates a training and process consultancy business based in UK and has created one of the largest collections of interactive training material in the industry. He will present Printed Circuit Board Inspection & Field Failures – Causes and Cures. The printed circuit board is the building block of any electronic assembly and as such must exceed specification and be totally compatible with the assembly processes used in modern assembly. In his presentation Bob will highlight test methods you can try and tricks of the trade to understand how PCBs can fail and how to eliminate many of the common causes.

Matt Wild – General Manager at Future Electronics Australia and New Zealand is presenting “Supply Chain Challenges and Strategies”, a discussion about the current issues and their causes with their resulting change in supply trends and costs, with a focus on recommended practices to mitigate impact and what is being done to ensure future supply.

Delegates can see the full program and book for sessions at www.smcba.asn.au.