More electric Vehicle charging stations installed in Victoria

The Victorian government is searching for businesses, councils and community organisations to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state, with $5 million in funding to expand Victoria’s network of fast-chargers.

This network includes chargers that give EVs enough power to drive 100km after ten minutes of charging.

The grants will see more charging stations installed across Victoria to meet the surge in demand for zero emissions vehicles with regional Victoria receiving 80 per cent of the funding, according to minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio.

“This will make it easier for electric vehicle drivers to make the trips they need, knowing that there will be a charging station when they need, where they need,” D’Ambrosio said.

“Our support for electric vehicles will play a key role in halving our emissions by 2030.”

The $5M in funding will deliver around 100 charging stations across Victoria. The Victorian government will work with successful applicants to maximise the number of chargers that can be delivered.

The state government’s support for public charging infrastructure will help meet Victoria’s target that 50 per cent of all new car sales be zero emission vehicles by 2030, aiming to halve Victoria’s carbon emissions by 2030.

The transport sector accounts for 25 per cent of Victoria’s total carbon emissions. EVs will reduce emissions and the amount of air and noise pollution.

This funding will expand the extensive existing network of chargers at shopping centres, hotels, restaurants and tourist destinations. This will allow more accessibility for Victorian residents.

The grants program will also support jobs across supply chains and services for technicians, mechanics and electricians.

The 100 new fast chargers will be located across Victoria and will range from 11kW to 100kW.

This funding is on top of $644,000 to install chargers across 17 sites in the Loddon Mallee region and $3M to install ultra-rapid chargers connecting Euroa, Moe, Torquay, Ballarat and Horsham.

These chargers are part of a $100M plan to drive uptake of zero emissions vehicles, which includes over 20,000 subsidies starting at $3,000 to help Victorians purchase a zero emissions vehicle. This is the first subsidy of its kind in Australia.

“The transport sector is a significant contributor to our emissions, and our investments are making electric cars a vehicle for change,” minister for Public Transport, Roads and Road Safety Ben Carroll said.

Applications are open until 5:00pm on Friday 23 July.

For more information, visit energy.vic.gov.au/DCAV.