Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price, announced eight new contracts worth more than $21 million, funded under the government’s flagship $640 million defence innovation program.

“This latest funding boost will see the development of cutting edge space, cyber and maritime technologies,” Price said.

“The contracts were awarded to small businesses from across Australia, and two contracts with leading Australian universities.”

The University of Sydney has been awarded a $6.5 million contract to develop a new electronic receiver system.

“University of Sydney researchers will continue the development of a new imaging system that uses light manipulation technology to enhance real-time situational awareness for military operations,” Price said.

“If successful, this technology could help to make decisions that will keep Australian troops safer in the battle space.”

Another contract, valued at $5.5 million, was awarded to Ocius, a small company that specialises in developing autonomous unmanned surface vessels.

“Defence’s partnership with Ocius will continue the development of its innovative Bluebottle vessel, which can conduct advanced maritime surveillance and communicate data in real time,” Price said.

“This technology could provide the Royal Australian Navy with a unique capability to protect Australia’s maritime borders.”

The federal government has supported more than $200 million worth of innovative projects through the Defence Innovation Hub – and more than 80 per cent of this investment has been with micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Importantly, these investments have created hundreds of new Australian jobs, so we know we’re investing in the growth and capability of our defence industry,” Price said.