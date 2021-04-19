ECS Botanics has announced its maiden commercial shipment of medicinal cannabis biomass has been dispatched from its advanced medicinal cannabis facility in north-western Victoria.

ECS Botanics managing director Alex Keach said the use of medicinal cannabis has increased rapidly and increased rapidly, and that the company was excited to deliver a commercial product to the growing Australian market.

“This maiden shipment is a milestone as the company looks to secure a significant foothold in the domestic medicinal cannabis industry,” he said.

ECS recently entered into an agreement with Tasmanian Alkaloids (trading as Extractas Bioscience) to process biomass under contract for ECS.

Under the arrangement, ECS has shipped CBD and THC biomass to Extractas Bioscience for processing. A proportion will be for ECS use with the remaining biomass being procured by Extractas Bioscience to produce other medicinal cannabis products.

The extracted material returned to ECS will fulfil orders for medicinal cannabis oils for both local and overseas customers. This marks another significant milestone in our partnership with Extractas Bioscience and the expansion of ECS’s business to include final dosage form products under the GMP license of ECS’s Victorian operation.