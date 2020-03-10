The Australian Space Agency are measuring the contribution of space activities to the Australian economy. They have announced that they are inviting organisations contributing to the space industry to complete an economic activity survey of the Australian space sector, conducted by independent consultancy, the Nous Group.

The Agency launched in July 2018 with the goal of growing the Australian space sector to $12 billion and creating another 20,000 jobs by 2030.

The results of the survey will help develop a strong economic baseline to measure growth and will inform the Agency’s future strategic direction.