DroneShield receives second $11 million government order

Sydney-based counterdrone technology company DroneShield has received a new purchase order for several different types of DroneShield counterdrone/C-UAS equipment for a Government agency customer.

The order follows another $11 million purchase order received from a different government in December 2022.

DroneShield provides Artificial Intelligence based platforms for protection against advanced threats such as drones and autonomous systems.

DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik said, “As we move into repeat $10 million+ orders, DroneShield has arrived at its inflection point. Importantly, this order does not require working capital, due to the payment structure from the customer.

“Our processes are scaled up and ready for this step change in supply chain, production and deployment. Like with the other $11 million order received last month, the purchase contains an annual subscription component, as we move to annual recurring revenues becoming a meaningful part of our business.”

The order is expected to be delivered by mid-2023 and is subject to receiving relevant export approvals. Proceeds are expected to be received across March and June 2023 quarters.

The two $11 million orders follow other recent wins for the company in the last couple of months, including:

Recommendation by the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) as part of the SAIC Team’s offering for deployment of its Counter-UAS as a Service across the United States Department of Defense (DoD);

A SBIR project awarded by United States DoD with partner Quantum Research International;

The first United States airport deployment among other deployments across the US, European and other Government customers; and

Appointment to the Australian Department of Defence Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare Standing Offer Panel.

Most recently, DroneShield equipment was deployed for Brazil presidential inauguration, demonstrating high profile use of its systems.

Additionally, in November 2022, DroneShield welcomed a A$3.7 million investment from Epirus Inc, a high-growth U.S. defence technology company developing software-defined directed energy systems. Epirus was founded in California in 2018 and has raised approximately US$300 million (approximately A$450 million) in funding since its inception.

