DroneShield completes $10.9 million placement and SPP launch

Australian counterdrone technology company DroneShield has successfully raised funding via placement with strong support from over ten institutional investors from Australia and overseas.

DroneShield is also undertaking a share purchase plan (SPP) to raise up to $3 million, providing the opportunity for all shareholders to participate in the capital raising.

Net proceeds raised are currently expected to be used to increase Droneshield’s inventory to fulfil larger contracts, as well as scale engineering, manufacturing and sales teams.

The company said it received firm commitments from investors to raise $10.9 million through a placement of approximately 36.3 million fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.30 per share.

The new shares to be issued under the SPP will be issued at $0.30 per share, the same price as the placement. Each eligible shareholder will be entitled to apply for up to $30,000 worth of shares, with DroneShield’s chairman Peter James and CEO Oleg Vornik fully participating in the SPP to the maximum $30,000.

“This capital raise enables DroneShield to take full advantage of opportunities for rapid growth, following our two record $11 million sales announced in December 2022 and January 2023, as the market demand for counterdrone equipment is rapidly heating up around the world,” Vornik said.

“This is underpinned by rising defence and security budgets and an increasing role of drone technology in armed conflicts, terrorism and other nefarious applications.”

Settlement of the shares under the placement is expected to take place on Thursday, 9 February 2023, with allotment to occur on Friday, 10 February 2023.

Currently, Droneshield has approximately $19 million of contracted orders, in addition to a cumulative sales pipeline of over $200 million.

The company also recently signed a strategic partnership and investment with Epirus, a high-growth US-based defence technology company.