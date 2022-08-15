Driving healthcare innovation in Victoria

The minister for Higher Education, Gayle Tierney, has announced the new Victorian Medical Device Prototyping and Scale-Up Facility, based at RMIT University’s city campus. The facility is supported by $12.7 million in government funding from the Victorian Higher Education State Investment Fund (VHESIF).

“This is a significant investment in medical technology that will drive innovation to support the healthcare needs of people across Australia,” Tierney said.

The $16.7 million facility will help entrepreneurs and researchers develop new medical technologies for healthcare and diagnostics, thus strengthening Victoria’s unique position as a medical device manufacturing and prototyping hub for Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. A first of its kind in the region, the facility will be accessible to universities and industry for collaboration on wearables, nearables, and flexible medical technologies.

“RMIT is proud to work together with the Victorian Government to support a thriving innovation ecosystem for Victoria, driven by academic and industry partnership.” Professor Callum Drummond AO, deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation and vice-president at RMIT explained.

“The skills required to design, build, integrate, operate and use data from medical devices cover every sector and will be integral to both economic recovery and sovereign capability.” He added that the new facility would bridge the gap between research and impact, and support collaborations required to accelerate ideas into innovative technologies.

Professor Sharath Sriram, RMIT project leader and co-director of the university’s Functional Materials and Microsystems Research Group said the facility will develop technologies and solutions to help critical support and care sectors such as disability support, mental health, aged care and family violence.

“This facility gives us the sovereign capability to go from design to a validated diagnostic product, with sufficient quantities to undertake clinical and field trials,” Sriram said.

The project consortium for the facility, led by RMIT University, includes universities, industry partners, quality management and design partners, and peak bodies.