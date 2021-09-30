Driving digital innovation in medical and food manufacturing

The $4 million Faster, Smarter Pharma and Food Manufacturing Project will help drive digital innovation in Victoria’s medicine and food manufacturing industries.

“Victoria is already a leader in medical manufacturing – this investment will drive innovation and ensure our local industry stays internationally competitive,” Victorian minister for Innovation, Medical Research and the Digital Economy Jaala Pulford said.

The new advanced research centre will be based at the University of Melbourne’s Parkville Biomedical Precinct. It will be a place for researchers and student interns to explore digital and artificial intelligence solutions.

An example is increasing the speed and volume of medicine production, to support local industries competing in an international market.

“This project will help future-proof the state’s food and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors through world-leading research and training,” University of Melbourne pro VC, Research Partnerships and Infrastructure Professor Mark Hargreaves said.

New micro-certification and graduate training programs and workshops will also be developed to ensure Victorian workers in the pharmaceutical and food industries have the skills they need now and into the future.

The project will create eight jobs in research and four student internships and is backed by the Victorian state government.

“This project will drive innovation in some of Victoria’s most valuable industries while also preparing workers with the skills they need now and into the future,” minister for Higher Education Gayle Tierney said.

“Universities have a vital role in education and research as well as strengthening Victoria – which is why we’re continuing to back them.”

The government has contributed $1.8 million to the Faster, Smarter Pharma and Food Manufacturing Project in a joint effort by the University of Melbourne and its partners. It was one of many pitches from universities to the Victorian Higher Education State Investment Fund, which was developed in response to the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sector.

The $350 million Victorian Higher Education State Investment Fund is supporting universities with capital works, research infrastructure projects and applied research focused on boosting Victoria’s productivity and economy as the state recovers from the pandemic.