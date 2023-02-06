Downer named supplier of QLD train manufacturing program

Australian engineering company Downer has been chosen as the preferred supplier for the Queensland state government’s $7 billion train manufacturing program.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Downer would build and deliver 65 next-generation trains as part of the program.

Downer was one of three shortlisted applicants and selected after a robust procurement.

The trains will be built at a state-owned facility, set to be constructed 25 kilometres north of Maryborough at Torbanlea. Construction of this facility will begin later this year. The trains will begin rolling out onto the South East Queensland rail network from 2026.

Transport and main roads minister Mark Bailey said the program would also deliver ongoing new rail maintenance jobs at facilities in South-East Queensland.

“The proposal put forward by Downer offered strong value for money, leading-edge accessibility and a modern design, whilst delivering maximum benefit to the region and to our great state,” Bailey said.

“What we want is a superior level of service for commuters and tourists alike as we respond to population growth, the Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond.

Palaszczuk said there was a need for 45 additional trains, after the government’s initial election commitment of 20 trains in 2020.

“That means 800 good, secure jobs here in Maryborough to deliver 65 trains. Supporting jobs in traditional industries like manufacturing is important, especially in regional centres like Maryborough,” she said.

“Downer has a strong track record of delivering here in Australia, and around the world, so Queensland’s future fleet is in good hands. By 2032, we’ll have a Queensland-built fleet of trains that we can proudly call our own.”

Treasurer and minister for trade and investment Cameron Dick said the decision highlighted the manufacturing capability of regional Queensland.

“The pandemic reminded us just how important it is for our state to be able to stand on its own two feet when global supply chains are affected by external events,” he said.

The Queensland made Train Manufacturing Program will create up to 3000 jobs in construction and manufacturing across Queensland. The program includes: