Diverse COVID-19 vaccine portfolio needed, says Australian Greens

The Australian Greens have called on the federal government to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

The party recently welcomed the news that AstraZeneca has been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for use in Australia.

Australian Greens spokesperson on Health, Senator Rachel Siewart, said Australia needs to build a diverse portfolio of vaccines in order to pivot and deal with new strains.

“We should also be investing in the development of Australia’s capacity to locally manufacture vaccines and medicines that use mRNA technology,” she said. “This would allow us to produce mRNA vaccines like Pfizer onshore in a publicly owned facility.

“We need to ramp up CSL’s capacity to start locally producing Novavax at the same time as AstraZeneca given the promising Phase 3 Trial data.

“It is essential that Australia supports our neighbours in the pacific region to receive timely and adequate access to COVID-19 vaccines.”