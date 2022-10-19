Digital skills boost for manufacturers in Victoria

Victorian manufacturers will be supported to equip workers with digital skills and create high-paying jobs through a $4.5 million Digital Jobs for Manufacturing program.

Minister for Industry Support and Recovery Ben Carroll announced that applications have opened for the program to help local manufacturers adapt and develop the digital capabilities they need to maintain their competitive advantage.

The program offers eligible manufacturing businesses with grants of up to $5,000 per employee to enrol in a free 12-week training course with Victoria’s top universities, TAFEs and training providers.

“We’re continuing to support our manufacturers because we want to expand what is made in Victoria – which will boost our economy,” Carroll said.

Employer-nominated staff will undertake courses in 13 different fields including artificial intelligence, data analytics, cyber security and software development from January 2023, with specialist courses in robotic process automation, computer-aided design or manufacturing and additive manufacturing to be available later.

Jaala Pulford, minister for Innovation, Medical Research and Digital Economy said, “All businesses are now digital businesses and we’re delighted to support them to succeed by equipping workers with skills for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

The program builds on the $64 million Digital Jobs program that is currently retraining 5,000 mid-career Victorians and supporting them to transition into digital-focused jobs.

The Victorian government is also backing manufacturers across the state to participate in low carbon and renewable energy component manufacturing, through its Low Carbon Manufacturing Grant Program, with applications now open.

The Digital Jobs for Manufacturing program will run until June 2024 with three rounds in 2023 and two rounds in 2024.

For more information, visit here.