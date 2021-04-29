DEWC Systems, Gilmour Space collaborate to launch the next-gen MOESS system

Electronic Warfare company DEWC Systems and Australian launch services company Gilmour Space Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the next generation MOESS system as a sovereign space-based Electronic Warfare system.

In a bid to increase Australia’s Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare (ISREW) capability, DEWC Systems and Gilmour Space have signed a five-year sovereign collaboration to advance the sensor capability, deployment, and uptake of ISREW satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The companies also envisage co-development projects based on the current 3U platform including assets in the 80kg to 100kg class that will lead to a small satellite prototype. A joint research activity will be conducted to understand the requirements of manufacturing a prototype satellite utilising commercially available components.

“We are committed to developing a LEO launch and satellite platform that will support new and valuable sovereign space capabilities, such as DEWC System’s ISREW solution for Defence,” said Adam Gilmour, CEO of Gilmour Space.

DEWC Systems role in the partnership is to further develop its Miniaturised Orbital Electronic Warfare Sensor Systems (MOESS) – a dynamically reprogrammable, multi-purpose Electromagnetic sensor system integrated and deployed on micro satellites to provide a unique and enhanced space-based EW capability for Australia.

MOESS was DEWC Systems’ first collaborative project with top South Australian universities and the Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG) where the development of a proof-of-concept was funded by the Defence Innovation Partnerships two years ago.

Phase Two, funded through a Defence Innovation Hub contract, enabled DEWC Systems to work on the design and development of assembled systems and demonstrate the technology.

Phase three will see a maturing of the system with a view to integrate with a small satellite, launch the prototype to orbit and demonstrate the live capability. This collaboration seeks to develop the technologies required to ensure that the launch will be on an Australian made rocket.

DEWC Systems, being the first Australian company to launch a payload on a space-capable rocket from Australian soil that helped lead Australia into the Space 4.0 era, will be a step closer to launching a constellation of CubeSats.

“I believe in the ingenuity, innovation and the ‘can do’ attitude of the Australian spirit. Through effective collaboration with likeminded Australian companies, such as DEWC Systems and Gilmour Space Technologies, I am confident that we can deliver a true and enduring sovereign Defence space capability,” said Ian Spencer CEO of DEWC Systems.