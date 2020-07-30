Detmold,Tacca sign agreement to localise PPE supply chain

The Detmold group has signed a six-month supply agreement with Tacca to localise manufacture of critical surgical mask material at the NSW facility.

Tacca Medical is tooling up to commence production of the meltdown polypropylene layer for medical masks. This will help ensure that Detmold Medical can access the vital raw material that prevents microscopic particles from passing between patients and medical professionals.

Tacca CEO, Clem tacca said that this move was a big “boost” to Australia. “Detmold Medical can now work with Tacca Medical to produce the key ingredient for medical masks that is very scarce around the world, unpredictable in its delivery schedules, and subject to unstable pricing.”

“The partnership between Detmold Medical and Tacca Medical consolidates and ensures the supply of raw material within Australia without relying on any overseas suppliers. This in turn, not only ensures the protection of our frontline workers, but also establishes the opportunity for more jobs and the commitment to meet Australian Standards, that recent media reports suggest may be an issue from overseas supplies,” said Tacca.

“This partnership will also boost the opportunity for both Australian companies to be key players in the overseas PPE markets. This is a win for Australia and Australian workers,” said Clem.

Alf Ianniello, CEO of Detmold said that “securing a domestic supply of what has quickly become a scarce and sought after raw material is vital to ensuring that Detmold Medical can deliver on its contracts to produce 145 million medical masks for SA Health and the Australian Government.”

“Localising the meltblown PP production will promote availability of locally manufactured medical masks,” Alf said.