Defence selects WA business as equipment supplier

Western Australian clothing manufacturer, Sea to Summit, will provide $30 million of equipment to the Australian Army.

The Standing Offer Deed between the Army and Sea to Summit includes shelters, sleeping bags, adventure training, hand tools, and personal protective equipment for ADF personnel in Australia and overseas.

According to Minister for Defence, Linda Reynolds, the contract enables the ADF to utilise the latest technology.

“As a key defence industry partner, Sea to Summit is ensuring the Australian Defence Force is well placed to maintain leading-edge field equipment. This deed will help to make the ADF more effective – and that means making our service men and women safer.”

The investment forms part of a number of purchases the ADF will make to upgrade its soldier systems.

“Under the Integrated Soldier Systems Project investments will also be made in Army’s ability to acquire the next generation of body armour, helmet and equipment carriage system, field equipment, combat flotation aids, and simulation and training systems,” said Reynolds.