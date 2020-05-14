Defence signs agreement with Gold Coast space company

The Australian Department of Defence and Gold Coast company Gilmour Space Technologies have joined forces to work together on space technologies under a new strategic agreement.

The leading hybrid rocket launch provider is developing lower-cost, reliable and dedicated rockets to launch small satellites into low earth orbits.

The new partnership between Defence, science and technology and Gilmour Space will research defence-related technologies including propulsion, materials and avionics technologies, to help develop a three-stage hybrid rocket that will launch small payloads and satellites.

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, said this new collaboration demonstrates the federal government’s commitment to innovation and supporting Australian defence industry.

“Technology advances have allowed rocket systems and launch service providers to offer access to space at a greatly reduced cost and infrastructure footprint,” she said.

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, said the agreement would open the door for Australian space companies to provide space capabilities to Australia’s defence force and commercial customers.

“Recent advancements in the capabilities of micro and nano-satellites, small satellite constellations and additive manufacturing present a unique opportunity for Defence and Australian industry,” she said.

Member for Fadden, the Hon Stuart Robert MP, said there is potential for more local work as a result of Defence’s strategic agreement with Gilmour Space.

“Gilmour Space Technologies hopes to leverage their work with Defence to undertake more onshore manufacturing of rocket systems and components which, with further investment, could create up to 50 additional jobs by the end of the year,” Robert said.