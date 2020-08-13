Defence offers new opportunities for industry to support ADF

Defence is inviting proposals from Australian companies to provide a wide range of quality canvas-type products for the Australian Defence Force, including tents, tarpaulins, mail bags and field furniture.



Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price said the $2 million deal would provide Australian industry with an opportunity to secure work over an initial three-year period, with options for extensions.

“This approach will enable the rolling replacement of existing stock, ensuring a continuous supply of high-quality canvas products for a range of ADF activities,” Price said.

The new contract will form a new Standing Offer Deed agreement, reducing the administrative burden on Australian industry, and providing successful tenderers with greater assurance of work.

“The Morrison Government is focused on a strong and agile partnership between industry and Defence,” Price said.

“We are working to deliver the best capability to our service women and men, whilst maximising opportunities for Australian industry participation at a local and national level.”