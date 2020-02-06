Defence minister calls for industry to prove its capability

Registrations will soon close for an Australia-wide roadshow which will give small businesses in capital cities and selected regional locations the chance to be part of an Army project.

Australian industry will pitch their capabilities to Hanwha Defense Australia and Rheinmetall Defence Australia at the LAND 400 Phase 3 Mounted Close Combat Capability Roadshow.

The two companies have been awarded contracts to deliver and support military vehicles for the Australian Army, the roadshow is a chance for the companies to identify local businesses able to contribute to their supply chains.

“This is the time to highlight to Hanwha and Rheinmetall the strength and diversity of the Australian defence industry,” Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price, said.

“Land 400 Phase 3 will acquire and support up to 450 Infantry Fighting Vehicles to replace the M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers and up to 17 Manoeuvre Support Vehicles. Australian industry will be absolutely critical to the success of this project.”