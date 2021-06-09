Defence Global Competitiveness Grants boost export capabilities

The Federal government has awarded $837,000 in Defence Global Competitiveness Grants to six Australian small businesses in support of the national defence industry.

Laserdyne, Heat Treatment, Acacia Systems, Intellidesign, UNEEK and SMETEC Services will each receive the grants to invest in building defence export capabilities, minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price announced.

The Defence Global Competitiveness Grants were designed to build a stronger and more globally competitive Australian defence industry, in response to the economic downturn last October. This increased the grants’ value and reduced the co-contribution rate for companies.

“Supporting the export capability of Australian small-to-medium enterprises strengthens their international competitiveness and drives innovation,” Price said.

“It allows them to provide cutting-edge and cost-effective capabilities to the Australian Defence Force. By investing in Australian businesses, the Morrison government is delivering on its promise to generate jobs for Australians as a vital part of our economic recovery from COVID-19.”

Metal engineering business UNEEK, based in Dandenong South in Victoria, will receive $216,389 to upgrade its manufacturing capability. This will prepare it to join international supply chains in the F-35 Program and bring more production onshore.

Also part of the F-35 Program, Heat Treatment in the south of Brisbane will receive a $131,447 grant to establish a cleaning and assembly facility for the aircraft’s components, adding an in-house capacity to improve the company’s global offering.

SMETEC Services will use its $208,332 grant to establish an advanced manufacturing facility to process specialised Australian armoured steels and composite products, opening opportunities in national and international defence supply chains.

Laserdyne, a Molendinar small business near the Gold Coast, will receive a grant worth $180,125 to expand manufacturing operations, reducing lead times to meet increasing global demand.

Grants of $40,944 and $59,908 respectively will assist Acacia Systems (Hendon, South Australia) and Intellidesign (Seventeen Mile Rocks, Queensland) to upgrade their security systems, allowing the businesses to pursue export opportunities with global primes and overseas defence forces.

Companies can apply for a Defence Global Competitiveness Grant through www.business.gov.au/dgc.