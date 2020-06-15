Defence contract creates new Gladstone jobs

Gladstone-based Golding Contractors has secured a contract worth more than $18 million as part of the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI) at Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

The company has been awarded a civil works package to construct an access road on the south eastern boundary of the training area which is being expanded under the ASMTI. The contract will create 15 new jobs for locals.

Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price welcomed the announcement and boost for jobs in Central Queensland.

“I am delighted to see another local company win a major contract to deliver services central to the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area,” Price said.

“Around 160 contracts will be made available over the duration of the project, with its construction workforce set to peak at 450 people.”

Federal Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd said the selection of a Gladstone company was great news for the local economy.

“Golding Contractors will hire an additional 15 people because of this contract, as well as engaging further regional businesses for plant, labour hire and landscaping,” O’Dowd said.

Federal Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry MP also announced another contract under the ASMTI worth more than $140,000 had been awarded to Tunuba Pty Ltd, as a joint venture between the Darumbal People and Central Queensland Group Consulting for internal traffic management.

“Today’s announcement brings the number of companies based in Rockhampton and Livingstone Shire regions who have been awarded work under the ASMTI to 20, with contracts valued in the order of $59 million,” Landry said.

“The ASMTI supports Singapore’s training in Australia. It will deliver advanced military training areas in Central Queensland and the establishment of a new training area near Greenvale in North Queensland.”

The Golding Contractors works will commence next month and is likely to be completed in mid-2021. The Tunuba Pty Ltd works will commence in August 2020.