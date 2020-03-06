Defence awards multi-million contract extension to Boeing

Boeing Defence Australia has been given a four-year extension to its contract to maintain Super Hornet and Growler aircraft in Amberley, Queensland.

“The contract, valued at $280 million, provides a highly-experienced maintenance, engineering, supply, project management, and weapon system integrator workforce to Defence,” Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price, said.

“This partnership continues to recognise Boeing’s commitment and performance in supporting these Air Force capabilities.”

“Australian industry workforce is vital to the ongoing sustainment and regular upgrades critical to the Super Hornet and Growler capabilities.”

Over 90 per cent of the Air Combat and Electronic Attack Sustainment Contract is being delivered by Australian industry, with 230 Boeing Defence Australia and sub-contractor personnel.

The latest extension is for an initial five-year contract signed in August 2016. The contract also involved Raytheon Australia, Northrop Grumman Australia and Pacific Aerospace.

The RAAF operates 24 Boeing-manufactured F/A-18F Super Hornet multi-role combat aircraft and 11 EA-18G Growler Electronic Attack aircraft with No. 1 and 6 Squadrons operating from Amberley.