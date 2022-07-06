DECO receives NATA Accreditation for new testing body

DECO Australia’s new independent testing body, DECO Testing Pty Ltd, has been granted ISO 17025 accreditation by the National Association of Testing Authorities, Australia (NATA).

As Australia’s leading national accreditation body, NATA is recognised by government to assess organisations against several international standards for laboratories, inspection bodies, proficiency testing scheme providers and reference material producers.

This significant ISO 17025 accreditation means that DECO Testing’s newly refurbished laboratory has the scope to offer five material performance and corrosion tests, with results accepted globally.

These tests include:

Cross Hatch Adhesion to ISO 2409;

Wet Adhesion to Qualicoat 2.4.2;

Machu Test to Qualicoat 2.11;

Neutral Salt Spray to ISO 9227; and

Acetic Salt Spray to ISO 9227.

“This respected NATA accreditation is a significant achievement for DECO Testing,” DECO Australia general manager Richard Hamber said.

“It really highlights DECO’s commitment and continued dedication to quality and performance and will now also give us the ability to offer accredited testing services industry wide.”

DECO Testing conducts these third-party accredited tests across DECO Australia’s wide range of products and finishes, and also offers these globally recognised testing services to the wider industry with NATA accredited test certificates provided on completion.

For more information, visit www.deco.net.au/decotesting or email testing@deco.net.au.