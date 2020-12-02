Manufacturer of aluminium building products and industrial finishes, DECO Australia, has invested in a new innovation centre at its Minto facility.

The architecturally-designed display centre showcases the company’s leading line of aluminium building products, highlighting its capabilities as an Australian manufacturer.

Industrial manufacturers visiting the centre can tour the facility to observe DECO’s finishing processes and solutions first hand.

A wide range of non-combustible, timber-look products are incorporated into the display, resulting in an informative, interactive space where customers can visualise how products will look on their projects and develop new design concepts.

The DECO Innovation Centre will showcase a line of industrial surface finishes, including low-temperature hard anodising, powder coating and specialty finishes for the manufacturing, engineering, defence and commercial food industries.

Quality finishes maximise protection and performance for a wide range of manufactured parts and components, and are tested to Australian and international standards to ensure ultimate durability and longevity.

DECO has been dedicated to providing attractive, compliant and quality products and finishes for over 15 years.