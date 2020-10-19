Deakin University surveyed 200 Manufacturing leaders across Australia & New Zealand to understand the future needs of consumers and partners.

Join this panel to hear insights from Dr. Michael Valos, Senior Lecturer, Deakin University on his research findings across six key areas of the study: sales-marketing alignment, ABM, e-commerce, customer experience, loyalty & sales effectiveness.

The discussion will weigh in on consumer and customer trends, shifting of who is in control of where and how they buy — plus unprecedented access to product and fulfilment options. You will hear directly from trailblazer Ralph Inglese, National Sales Manager, Visy, about how they are digitally transforming their business to deliver modern, connected experiences across sales and marketing in response to COVID and the new emerging norm.

Our panelists will explore key trends and share insights on:

– top #5 strategic priorities for 2021.

– rising role artificial intelligence in personalised customer experience.

– shifting technology spend to support digitised sales and marketing.

– skills shortage to address the new normal.

– The war on talent – how to recruit the best talent

– what is the ROI of digital transformation and how to setup metrics for success?

Register at www.salesforce.com/au/form/events/webinars/form-rss/2748170 to secure your place and receive a copy of the research to share with your team.