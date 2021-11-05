Curvecrete to build a pilot manufacturing facility in Melbourne

Curvecrete – a company that manufactures curved, sustainable concrete that produces zero waste – has received a $325,158 Accelerating Commercialisation Grant from the federal government to develop a pilot manufacturing facility in Melbourne.

Curvecrete co-founders Daniel Prohasky and Warren Rudd established the company in 2019. With support from Swinburne University of Technology, Curvecrete created a robotic concrete moulding technique to produce bespoke curved concrete panels.

The panels can be used in:

non-structural cladding applications – facades, rain screens and non-combustible cladding replacement

structural applications – modular curved homes, urban art work, seating and balustrading

infrastructure – curved pedestrian bridges, highway sound barriers and pylons.

Curvecrete’s focus is on accelerating Australia’s construction industry to embrace zero-waste, with low or zero embodied carbon emissions, via advanced manufacturing and fit-for-purpose robotic technologies.

“Curvecrete’s new factory will be an advanced manufacturing facility,” Prohasky said.

“We’re expanding our manufacturing capabilities to deliver on multiple commercial and infrastructure projects.”

The facility is a huge step in the right direction for scaled manufacture of low carbon construction, enabled through fit-for-purpose robotic systems.

“Curved architecture has been imagined by architects for centuries. It’s always been complex to build. Curved forms like the Sydney Opera House inspire us,” Prohasky said.

Traditionally, manual formwork needs to be constructed to create a form to cast concrete. The material and labour required to create formwork is generally discarded after one use.

“Adaptive mould technology or robotic formwork that’s completely reusable eliminates this waste and effort, making the process simpler and more cost effective,” Prohasky said.

He envisions a more sustainable future enabled by making curvature in a totally reusable way: “Traditionally manufactured curvature for architecture is like manually building a boat, then discarding it when you get to your destination.”

In the near future, the company hopes to make curved architecture at cost parity with flat panels, and continue to develop manufacturing techniques that minimise waste.

“Reducing Australia’s construction waste stream is a huge shared goal to avoid and help reverse environmental contamination,” Prohasky said.

To learn more about the future of Curvecrete, click here to listen to the What Is The Future For Cities podcast episode.