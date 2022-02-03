Curtin and STEMSmart join forces for a digital future

Curtin University and STEM educator STEMSmart have joined forces in a new partnership to prepare primary and secondary students and those in under-served communities for a digital future.

As part of a new Memorandum of Understanding, the collaboration will combine Curtin’s Learning and Teaching strategies and STEM outreach with STEMSmart’s digital products and courses to boost the technical capabilities and fluency of school children through exciting new educational experience initiatives.

Curtin University director of Learning Partnerships, Brad Birt, said the alliance reinforces an already-impactful relationship that has the potential to inspire the next generation of digital and technology innovators.

“Curtin has had the opportunity to work alongside STEMSmart in a number of initiatives and we are excited to see how our collaboration can broaden access to engaging and creative technology-focused learning experiences for students, those in under-served communities and Curtin’s broader partner ecosystem,” Birt said.

“These initiatives will not only foster innovative thinking but will improve student outcomes and create experiences that make the link between technology, higher education and jobs of the future.”

STEMSmart managing director, Andrea Conte, said with new technologies reinventing much of the way businesses and communities run, building STEM capability in young people to drive transformative change is vital.

“While STEMSmart emphasises skills like programming and robotics, what we do is as much about building creativity, collaboration and looking at the way we live, work and relate to each other both now and into the future, and we know this is a vision shared by Curtin,” Conte said.

Potential partnership projects include digital boot camps and other immersive tech learning experiences.

For more information, visit the STEMSmart website.