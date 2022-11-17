CSIRO’s new collaboration tool to help Australian SMEs

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) recently launched a collaboration tool to help small to medium sized businesses (SMEs) engage and collaborate with publicly funded research organisations. n

The Collaboration Readiness Levels (CRL) will help Australian businesses connect with the research sector by determining the best way for SMEs to approach research and development (R&D) with research partners.

CSIRO SME Connect deputy director, George Feast said “Our research found when SMEs collaborate with universities or research organisations in Australia, they have higher levels of innovation, are better able to deal with uncertainty and are more profitable.

“This novel tool is backed by research which was developed using outcomes from interviews with SMEs and related data analysis in collaboration with partners at the University of Queensland, Queensland University of Technology and RMIT University.”

“The tool has been created in response to recommendations in the Enablers and Barriers to Industry R&D Collaboration report, where 800 SMEs said a device like this was needed to help them successfully navigate research and development opportunities,” Feast added.

“We anticipate that wide use of the Collaboration Readiness Levels tool will help Australian SMEs find well suited partners and programs.”

CSIRO’s tool helps businesses understand their readiness level to engage with R&D and links each level with suggested steps to progress activities beneficial to the company.

The five levels of readiness are:

Considering Networking Cooperating Engaging Partnering

Associate dean (research) at Faculty of Business, Economics and Law, University of Queensland professor Martie-Louise Verreynne said “While aimed at SMEs who are looking for guidance, the CRL tool can also be used by funding agents, business development workers and research organisation staff who have a role in commercialising science for economic impact.

“The CRL tool provides information to participants on the types of collaborative activity with publicly funded research organisations that most suits their business and enables facilitators and researchers to manage the expectations of SMEs,” Verreynne said.

“The Collaboration Readiness Levels are also complementary to NASA’s Technology Readiness Levels and can support a holistic view to approaching new collaborative research and development projects.”

Managing director for Select 3D, Anuja Rao, commenced participation in CSIRO’s Innovate to Grow which supports SMEs who want to progress their R&D opportunities, or are in the early decision-making stages about engaging in R&D.

Rao recently used the CRL tool and said “R&D is sometimes a slow and risky experience… It is important as a leader to keep the team motivated despite hiccups and set an incremental pace.

“I liked that the CRL results informed our development of a draft R&D implementation schedule and I’m looking to now establish conversations with collaboration partners.”

Robert Gangi, co-founder of Gangi Germicidal Systems Lindo said, “Collaboration is essential for SMEs to grow and innovate, and the CRL tool helped us identify our strengths and weaknesses in this area.”