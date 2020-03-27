Critical energy works need to continue: Energy Networks Australia

Energy Networks Australia has said in a statement that energy networks in the country need to reassure their customers to know they are doing everything they can to keep the power on, gas flowing and the energy system safe and reliable.

The release also mention that there is a need to continue critical maintenance to protect lives, prevent damage to properties and keep the power on for the future.

Referred to as a planned outage, this critical preventive maintenance is needed to ensure customers continue to receive a reliable supply of energy. It means that the supply of electricity or gas will sometimes be temporarily interrupted so the work can be done safely and efficiently.

Energy Networks Australia CEO, Andrew Dillon, said networks recognised planned outages caused inconvenience, particularly given the current crisis, but the work that was being undertaken was absolutely essential to ensure a safe and secure energy system.

“We understand many customers are working from home during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, however, to ensure you are able to continue to have power for weeks to come, critical maintenance must continue,” Dillon said.

“It is likely that restrictions relating to COVID-19 will continue for several months. Networks are doing everything they can to minimise disruption while these urgent works are undertaken.

“For some critical work, power will be disrupted for a few hours. This is designed to avoid potentially catastrophic faults that could cause long term outages and put customer safety at risk.

“Please respect the crews performing these works, they are doing so to protect you and your families and ensure the safe and reliable supply of energy.”

Dillon mentioned in the release that energy networks were taking steps to minimise disruptions and ensure critical infrastructure, such as hospitals, have secure supplies.

“We ask for your patience as networks continue to carry out critical works,” Dillon said.