Covalent Lithium to build refinery for mass producing EV batteries

Covalent Lithium has entered into a long-term lease for a 40-hectare site in the Kwinana Strategic Industrial Area (SIA) in WA, to construct a lithium refinery that will be able to produce batteries for up to one million electric vehicles a year.

“The Kwinana SIA plays a vital role in supporting Western Australia’s economy as it is a key part of the state’s premier heavy industrial corridor,” State Development, Jobs and Trade minister Roger Cook said.

“The Kwinana SIA is already home to major chemical, energy and resource-based processing operations.

“The investment by Covalent Lithium reinforces the importance of the government’s commitment to establishing a globally advanced manufacturing hub for the industrial corridor between Henderson and Rockingham.”

The Covalent Lithium refinery is part of the integrated Mount Holland Lithium project. It is a joint venture between subsidiaries of Wesfarmers and Chilean company, SQM.

The project is expected to create 1,350 jobs to construct and operate a spodumene mine and concentrator near Mount Holland.

Located in Western Australia’s premier industrial corridor, 15km south of Fremantle Port, the Kwinana SIA is a centre for chemical and resource-based processing industries.

The Covalent Lithium refinery is now one of three lithium refineries under construction in WA that will pave the way for further value-adding activities. This includes pre-cursor cathode manufacturing – a key priority of the WA government’s Future Battery Industry Strategy.

“Kwinana is already a thriving hub of activity, with the precinct home to Alcoa, CSBP, Wesfarmers LPG, Tianqi Lithium Australia and Avertas Kwinana Waste to Energy plant,” Mines and Petroleum minister Bill Johnston said.

“The announcement delivers on the McGowan government’s vision to grow its share of the battery materials supply chain, create jobs and diversify our economy, which falls under our Future Battery Industry Strategy.”

Led by the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation and delivered by DevelopmentWA’s Industrial Lands Authority, WA’s 13 SIAs are located close to major resources projects and key infrastructure and are designed for downstream processing and other industrial activities.

“It’s pleasing to see this specialist industrial precinct set to become home to a significant new facility that will ultimately help to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and foster a more sustainable energy future,” Lands minister Tony Buti said.